Dionne Warwick's Niece Brittani Reveals if Her Aunt Is Really the One Tweeting!

The 80-year-old legendary crooner has been making headlines for weeks for her active, humorous Twitter usage, even leading to hot collaborations and a SNL skit – and now her niece is addressing if it’s really her.

“She doesn’t really ask me anything. She just does it herself. She’s making me say ‘DW Team’ on tweets I send because she’s sick of people asking if it’s really her doing it,” she revealed.

“Aunt Dionne is very much the kind of person that has quick inquisitive thoughts. She’ll tell you in a heartbeat that she’s nosy. She’s always wondering things. I managed her social for a long time for her tours and things like that. But in this pandemic, I thought it might be good for her to jump on and just be herself and Twitter was the place to do that!” she continued.

Brittani works as co-president of Web Net 1, a digital presence agency, and has worked as Dionne‘s social and branding director for years.

“Dionne is one of my clients and she just happens to be my aunt as well. The great thing about Aunt Dionne is she brings such joy just by being herself, even if she’s being very firm and stern with you, it’s through love,” she continued.

