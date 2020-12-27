Emma Thompson Calls Out 'Unbalanced' Age Differences Between Men & Women in Movie Romances

Emma Thompson is criticizing a double standard in Hollywood.

The 61-year-old Sense & Sensibility actress spoke out about the age differences between men and women commonly seen in romance movies during an interview on podcast CultureBlast.

“It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney – who is delightful – to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him. If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced,” she explained.

She also spoke about her upcoming film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. in which she plays a 55-year-old widow who hires a sex worker in his early 20s.

“If Leo Grande, the film that we make, speaks to people and people aren’t averse to seeing someone who’s 61 largely naked with a very much younger person, it’s going to be very interesting. We’ve got to keep being brave about that,” she went on to say.

