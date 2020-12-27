Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to People Questioning Her Accent & Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin is reacting to some discussion online regarding her accent and her heritage.

The 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin, who was born in Boston, Mass., posted a video reacting to discussions online questioning her roots and seeming inconsistencies in her family’s origins regarding whether she is actually Spanish through old videos and interviews.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilaria Baldwin

Some of the seemingly conflicting footage – as documented by a popular thread on Twitter by @lenibriscoe, as well as writer Tracie Egan Morrissey on Instagram – includes her seemingly not knowing how to say “cucumber” in English, and then not having an accent in other videos.

You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English 😭 pic.twitter.com/g8xYNktsNY — elena ilana alana alina elana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

“A bit about me. I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she wrote.

She also recently received an apology from Amy Schumer – find out why.