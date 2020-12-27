Top Stories
Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to People Questioning Her Accent & Heritage

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to People Questioning Her Accent & Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin is reacting to some discussion online regarding her accent and her heritage.

The 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin, who was born in Boston, Mass., posted a video reacting to discussions online questioning her roots and seeming inconsistencies in her family’s origins regarding whether she is actually Spanish through old videos and interviews.

Some of the seemingly conflicting footage – as documented by a popular thread on Twitter by @lenibriscoe, as well as writer Tracie Egan Morrissey on Instagram – includes her seemingly not knowing how to say “cucumber” in English, and then not having an accent in other videos.

“A bit about me. I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she wrote.

