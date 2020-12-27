Jennifer Aniston Shares Photos Inside Low-Key Christmas with Her Dogs

It looks like Jennifer Aniston had a very relaxing Christmas at home!

The 51-year-old The Morning Show actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday (December 25) to share a bunch of photos inside her holiday at home.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston

Jen snapped a few photos of her dogs, including Schnauzer mix Clyde sitting on top of one of the rugs inside of her home along with the caption, “Christmas Rager.”

She also took photos of her new puppy Lord Chesterfield outside in her front yard, sitting in front of her decorated trees. Jen also took a pic of Lord Chesterfield taking a Christmas snooze.

Also, Jen showed off her new ornament, which had “Our First Pandemic 2020″ written into a circular piece of wood.

Jen recently landed a new gig – and it doesn’t involve acting!

See photos from Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas inside…