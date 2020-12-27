Top Stories
Brian Austin Green &amp; This 'DWTS' Pro Are Sparking Romance Rumors!

Brian Austin Green & This 'DWTS' Pro Are Sparking Romance Rumors!

Cardi B Settles Lawsuit with Ex-Manager

Cardi B Settles Lawsuit with Ex-Manager

Sun, 27 December 2020 at 11:59 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bundle Up in Stylish Outfits for Night Out in NYC

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bundle Up in Stylish Outfits for Night Out in NYC

Alex Rodriguez picks up Jennifer Lopez from a studio after rehearsals on Sunday night (December 27) in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer bundled up in a fur-lined coat paired with Timberland boots and a sunglasses while the 45-year-old former Yankee player looked handsome in a gray plaid coat over a gray sweater and white button-down shirt for their night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jen will be headlining the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 on ABC.

A superstar that just collaborated with Jen is going to perform during the ceremony as well. Find out who!

15+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out for the night in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 08
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 09
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 10
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 11
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 12
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 13
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 14
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 15
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 16
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 17
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 18
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez bundle up night out nyc 19

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift was replaced by this singer in an iconic Nashville mural - TMZ
  • See photos inside Ariana Grande's Christmas with her new fiance - Just Jared Jr
  • Candace Cameron Bure reacts to her brother Kirk's latest controversy - TooFab
  • This Disney Channel star welcomed a baby on Christmas! - Just Jared Jr