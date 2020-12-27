Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Bundle Up in Stylish Outfits for Night Out in NYC

Alex Rodriguez picks up Jennifer Lopez from a studio after rehearsals on Sunday night (December 27) in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer bundled up in a fur-lined coat paired with Timberland boots and a sunglasses while the 45-year-old former Yankee player looked handsome in a gray plaid coat over a gray sweater and white button-down shirt for their night out on the town.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Jen will be headlining the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 on ABC.

