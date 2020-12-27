Jesy Nelson Shares a Gorgeous Selfie After Announcing Little Mix Departure

Jesy Nelson is looking beautiful after announcing a big change.

The 29-year-old singer posted a selfie to her Instagram on Sunday (December 27) following the massive news that she is leaving Little Mix after nearly a full decade of being a girl group member.

“just woke up wbu ?” she captioned the post.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process. So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix,” she announced to the world earlier in the year.

