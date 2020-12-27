Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome Their Second Child - Find Out Her Name!

Josh Brolin and Kathryn are parents again!

The 52-year-old Avengers: Endgame star and his wife welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas Day (December 25), Kathryn confirmed on her social media.

And her name is…Chapel!

“Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel,” the new mom wrote on her Instagram.

Josh and Kathryn got married in September of 2016, and have a 2-year-old daughter, Westlyn Reign. He has two adult children, Eden, 26, and Trevor, 32, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.

“🎄Chapel Grace🎄,” Kathryn captioned a sweet snapshot of their baby daughter on her Instagram.

Congratulations to the happy family!

