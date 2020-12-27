Top Stories
Brian Austin Green &amp; This 'DWTS' Pro Are Sparking Romance Rumors!

Brian Austin Green & This 'DWTS' Pro Are Sparking Romance Rumors!

Cardi B Settles Lawsuit with Ex-Manager

Cardi B Settles Lawsuit with Ex-Manager

Sun, 27 December 2020 at 5:40 pm

Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome Their Second Child - Find Out Her Name!

Josh Brolin & Wife Kathryn Welcome Their Second Child - Find Out Her Name!

Josh Brolin and Kathryn are parents again!

The 52-year-old Avengers: Endgame star and his wife welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas Day (December 25), Kathryn confirmed on her social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Brolin

And her name is…Chapel!

Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel,” the new mom wrote on her Instagram.

Josh and Kathryn got married in September of 2016, and have a 2-year-old daughter, Westlyn Reign. He has two adult children, Eden, 26, and Trevor, 32, from his first marriage to Alice Adair.

“🎄Chapel Grace🎄,” Kathryn captioned a sweet snapshot of their baby daughter on her Instagram.

Congratulations to the happy family!

All of these stars also just welcomed babies…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Chapel Brolin, Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift was replaced by this singer in an iconic Nashville mural - TMZ
  • See photos inside Ariana Grande's Christmas with her new fiance - Just Jared Jr
  • Candace Cameron Bure reacts to her brother Kirk's latest controversy - TooFab
  • This Disney Channel star welcomed a baby on Christmas! - Just Jared Jr