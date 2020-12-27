Kathryn Hahn's Character is Introduced in New 'WandaVision' Trailer - Watch!

We’re just a few short weeks away from the premiere of WandaVision!

Disney+ released a new trailer for their upcoming Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

WandaVision is set in the 1950s after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and will center on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) living in the suburban town of Westview.

In the new trailer, viewers are introduced to Kathryn Hahn‘s character, who is an overly cheery and nosy neighbor.

At one point in the trailer, Kathryn‘s character asks to pause and redo the scene she’s in with Wanda and Vision.

WandaVision will be premiering on Disney+ starting on Friday, January 15.

