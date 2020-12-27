Top Stories
&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sun, 27 December 2020 at 1:12 am

Lana Del Rey Puts Her Arm in Sling for Post-Christmas Outing

Lana Del Rey Puts Her Arm in Sling for Post-Christmas Outing

Lana Del Rey appears to be on the mend after a recent accident!

The 35-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer was spotted with her arm in a brace and sling while out running errands on Saturday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

Lana kept things casual in a gray T-shirt and black shorts while staying safe in face mask as she first stopped by a ProHealth Clinic to get her arm looked at before stopping by Hugo’s Tacos to grab lunch to go.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lana recently got engaged! Get the scoop on her fiance here.

During an interview a few months ago, Lana said she believes that she will “die an underdog.”

20+ pictures inside of Lana Del Rey out running errands…
Just Jared on Facebook
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 01
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 02
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 03
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 04
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 05
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 06
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 07
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 08
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 09
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 10
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 11
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 12
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 13
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 14
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 15
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 16
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 17
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 18
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 19
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 20
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 21
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 22
lana del rey wears arm in sling post christmas outing 23

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Khloe Kardashian's new bling has a lot of people talking - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her breakout movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped into this pic? - TooFab
  • Lilly Singh is dishing on season two of her talk show - Just Jared Jr