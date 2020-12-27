Lana Del Rey Puts Her Arm in Sling for Post-Christmas Outing

Lana Del Rey appears to be on the mend after a recent accident!

The 35-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer was spotted with her arm in a brace and sling while out running errands on Saturday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles.

Lana kept things casual in a gray T-shirt and black shorts while staying safe in face mask as she first stopped by a ProHealth Clinic to get her arm looked at before stopping by Hugo’s Tacos to grab lunch to go.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lana recently got engaged! Get the scoop on her fiance here.

During an interview a few months ago, Lana said she believes that she will “die an underdog.”

