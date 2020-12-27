Leighton Meester Catches Some Waves During Solo Surf Session

Leighton Meester is enjoying a day out in the ocean!

The 34-year-old Single Parents actress and Gossip Girl alum hit the beach to do some solo surfing on Sunday afternoon (December 27) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leighton Meester

Leighton was seen wearing a black bodysuit and a black bucket while spending the afternoon catching some waves.

Since welcoming her baby boy several months ago, Leighton and husband Adam Brody have been spending a lot of time surfing.

During a new interview, Adam revealed if he and Leighton plan on watching the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot that will soon be debuting on HBO Max.

