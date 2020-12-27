Top Stories
Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to People Questioning Her Accent &amp; Heritage

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to People Questioning Her Accent & Heritage

&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sun, 27 December 2020 at 2:13 pm

Pink Shares a Sweet Message for 4-Year-Old Son Jameson on His Birthday

Pink Shares a Sweet Message for 4-Year-Old Son Jameson on His Birthday

Pink has so much love for her son with husband Carey Hart, Jameson.

The 41-year-old “Just Give Me a Reason” superstar posted the sweetest tribute to her son on his 4th birthday on Saturday (December 26) on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

“Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy. There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful. I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy,” she captioned an adorable selfie of the two together.

Happy birthday, Jameson! Here’s what his dad recently taught him which made headlines…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Jameson Hart, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift was replaced by this singer in an iconic Nashville mural - TMZ
  • See photos inside Ariana Grande's Christmas with her new fiance - Just Jared Jr
  • Candace Cameron Bure reacts to her brother Kirk's latest controversy - TooFab
  • This Disney Channel star welcomed a baby on Christmas! - Just Jared Jr