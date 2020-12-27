Pink Shares a Sweet Message for 4-Year-Old Son Jameson on His Birthday

Pink has so much love for her son with husband Carey Hart, Jameson.

The 41-year-old “Just Give Me a Reason” superstar posted the sweetest tribute to her son on his 4th birthday on Saturday (December 26) on her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

“Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy. There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful. I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile. Happy birthday buddy,” she captioned an adorable selfie of the two together.

Happy birthday, Jameson! Here’s what his dad recently taught him which made headlines…