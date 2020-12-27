Red Velvet's Joy Reveals Her Night Skin Care Routine!

It’s no secret that K-pop idols have some of the most enviable complexions, and now, some of the stars are spilling their beauty tips and tricks!

Joy of South Korean girl group Red Velvet recently opened up to Allure about her nighttime skin-care routine, which has a total of 10 steps.

The 24-year-old singer starts with a double cleanse, preferring oil cleanser and cleansing foams, before moving into a moisturizing mask, “like Best of Beauty Award-winning Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask,” which is available right now at Sephora.

She then uses a toner on a cotton pad, as well as a bubble toner, which is a trend rising in popularity in K-beauty. There aren’t many American options yet, as Allure points out, but you can find one like the TIRTIR Calm Down Bubble Toner on YesStyle.

Later, she uses a moisturizing ampoule and spot treatment, followed by a moisturizer, a barrier cream and a sleeping mask.

For the barrier cream, Joy “loves” the SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream, also available at YesStyle.

