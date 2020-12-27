Selena Gomez Reveals her Two Favorite Scents - Find Out Where to Buy The Candles!

Looking for ways to make your at-home life more cozy, especially during these times? A candle is a beautiful way to liven up a room with rich fragrance and a warm and cozy feeling.

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities who loves to indulge in a good candle, and she recently dished about her favorite two scents.

“My favorite scents are Voluspa Mokara and Voluspa Saijo Persimmon,” she revealed to Into the Gloss.

Here’s a description of Voluspa Mokara, available now at Sephora for $30: Voluspa’s classic embossed glass jar design and proprietary coconut wax blend get an update with discerning Japanese inspiration. Beautiful hues glimmer as the flame illuminates delicate embossing. You’ll love using the jar for jewelry, flowers or decor long after the candle is gone.”

And here’s a description of Voluspa Saijo Persimmon, available for $29 at Nordstrom: “Saijo Persimmon is alive with notes of Japanese saijo persimmon, juicy peach and red currant. Voluspa candles are hand-poured in the United States from sustainable, ecologically sound, pesticide-free manufacturing. The candle features a proprietary coconut wax blend and a 100% cotton wick.”

