Taylor Swift's 'evermore' Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift is number 1 once again!

For the second week in a row, the 31-year-old singer’s new album evermore is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (December 27).

evermore earned 169,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending on December 24.

The album – released back on Friday, December 11 – debuted at No. 1 last week, earning 329,000 units at the time. The album also helped Taylor make tons of more music history!

evermore marks Taylor‘s eight No. 1 album, and her second No. 1 album of 2020 following folklore, the album’s companion released earlier this year.

Congratulations to Taylor Swift! Check out the full Top 10 inside…

1. Taylor Swift, evermore

2. Paul McCartney, McCartney III

3. Eminem, Music to Be Murdered By: Side B

4. Michael Buble, Christmas

5. Mariah Carey, Merry Christmas

6. Nat King Cole, The Christmas Song

7. Carrie Underwood, My Gift

8. Taylor Swift, folklore

9. Pentatonix, The of Pentatonix Christmas

10. Vince Guaraldi Trio, A Charlie Brown Christmas