Hilaria Baldwin Reacts to People Questioning Her Accent & Heritage

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sun, 27 December 2020 at 1:23 pm

'Wonder Woman 3' in the Works With Patty Jenkins!

'Wonder Woman 3' in the Works With Patty Jenkins!

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are on board for another Wonder Woman sequel!

The 49-year-old director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 will be taking on a third Wonder Woman movie at Warner Bros, Variety reported on Sunday (December 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wonder Woman

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich in a statement.

The movie, which debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, “opened to an estimated $16.7 million domestically at the Christmas box office, the best weekend debut since the novel coronavirus began, according to Warner Bros. Any sign of moviegoing is welcome news for Hollywood even if WW84 scored the lowest number in decades for a yuletide winner. The film unfurled in 2,150 cinemas domestically on Dec. 25. Globally, the DC superhero sequel has now earned $85 million at the box office,” THR reported.

Did you know that there is also a very special cameo in the movie? We have all of the details! And find out if you should stick around after the credits for another scene!
