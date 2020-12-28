Ariana Grande Realized Dalton Gomez Was 'Very Special' While Quarantining Together

The beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic helped Ariana Grande‘s relationship with new fiance Dalton Gomez blossom.

“She realized he is very special,” a source told People of Ariana and Dalton‘s relationship, which blossomed as they quarantined together in New York City when the pandemic hit in March of 2020. They first began dating in January.

When Dalton, who is a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles, had to return to work on the West Coast, Ariana followed.

“It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance. She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy,” the source added.

“Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key,” the insider continued. “He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace.”

“Ari‘s family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari,” the insider concluded. “This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton.”

