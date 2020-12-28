Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Have Been 'Casually Dating' for 'A Few Weeks'

A source is speaking out about Brian Austin Green and DWTS‘ Sharna Burgess, who sparked romance rumors after they were first photographed together taking a flight out of Los Angeles’ LAX Airport together.

The 47-year-old actor has “been seeing Sharna for a few weeks,” a source told People.

“They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together,” the insider added about his relationship with the 35-year-old DWTS pro. “Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days.”

Brian and Sharna‘s vacation comes a few weeks after she revealed that she had recently started dating someone new.

“I actually am not on the market anymore,” Sharna shared with Us Magazine. “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Brian was recently involved in some major drama with his famous ex…