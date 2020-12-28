Cardi B's Daughter Hates This Habit Her Daughter Picked Up From 'Peppa Pig'

A lot of parents might be able to relate to what Cardi B is facing lately!

The rapper, who shares Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2 with her husband Offset, revealed her daughter has been watching the popular children’s program Peppa Pig.

“My baby been watching peppa pig 🐷 and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it 😒 😒 That sh*t gets me so tight ! F*Ckin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR F*CKIN DAYS!” Cardi B posted. You can check out a clip of Peppa Pig jumping in a puddle embedded below.

One of 2020′s breakout stars actually voices Peppa Pig on the animated series and you are gonna want to see who it is!