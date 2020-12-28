Channing Tatum In Final Talks to Join Sandra Bullock in 'Lost City of D'

Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star alongside Sandra Bullock in the upcoming movie The Lost City of D.

Here’s a synopsis, according to Variety: Sandra will star as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger — and more romantic — than any of her paperback fictions.

The film will be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee and Sandra will be producing. No other details have been revealed at this time.

Sandra‘s attachment to the film was first reported earlier this year in October.