Mon, 28 December 2020 at 12:37 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 2021 Resolution & It Will Impact Her Social Media!

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 2021 Resolution & It Will Impact Her Social Media!

2021 is just days away and Chrissy Teigen has already revealed the resolution that she started a bit early.

The 35-year-old Cravings cookbook author posted on Twitter over the weekend to let her fans know, “excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining SH*T to you people.”

“For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the sh*t I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it,” Chrissy added.

There is an exception to this rule, however, and Chrissy added a disclaimer for how she still will explain one topic to her followers.

Click inside to see what Chrissy Teigen tweeted out about her New Years resolutions…
