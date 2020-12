Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedlund - Find Out His Name!

We have some happy news to report about Emma Roberts!

The 29-year-old actress and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, 36, have welcomed their first child into the world, according to TMZ.

The outlet says that Emma gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday (December 27) in Los Angeles. The couple reportedly decided to name their son Rhodes and he “weighed in right around 9 lbs.”

This is the first child for both Emma and Garrett. They started dating in 2019 after she ended her engagement to longtime love Evan Peters.

The latest photos we have of Emma are from last week, when she was spotted with a large baby bump while stopping by a grocery store.

Click inside to look back at Emma Roberts’ pregnancy fashion…

Keep scrolling below to look back at Emma Roberts‘ pregnancy fashion!

DATE: December 23



DATE: December 9



DATE: November 19



DATE: November 13



DATE: November 11



DATE: November 9



DATE: October 20



DATE: October 6



DATE: October 1



DATE: September 15