Mon, 28 December 2020 at 7:38 pm

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up in Green Sweatsuit for NYE Rehearsal

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up in Green Sweatsuit for NYE Rehearsal

Jennifer Lopez wears a green sweatsuit and a fur vest while leaving a rehearsal studio on Monday evening (December 28) in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer spent the day doing rehearsals for her upcoming performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

While there won’t be an audience in Times Square this year, the annual TV shows will still be broadcasting live from the historic location.

Jennifer is headlining the ABC event with more performances from Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Machine Gun Kelly, and country singer Jimmie Allen.

On Sunday night, Jennifer and her fiance Alex Rodriguez were spotted leaving the rehearsal studio together.

The couple was just in Florida, where they celebrated Christmas together at their home in the Miami area.
