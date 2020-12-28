Karlie Kloss Talks Pregnancy & How It Has Changed Her Routine

Karlie Kloss is opening up about being pregnant for the first time and how it has changed her daily routine.

The 28-year-old model and her husband Joshua Kushner are currently expecting a baby!

“I normally love running but I have to say I’m out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs,” Karlie said in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Karlie also said she has been having a hard time waking up lately. She said, “I think I could sleep in until three in the afternoon.”

On her normal Monday routine, Karlie said, “I normally am up at 6:30, 7, but I feel like these days, more into winter, I’m hitting the snooze button more and more. I like to get my workout in first thing in the morning, so I almost force myself to get out of bed and put on my leggings, my sneakers and my sports bra. I brush my teeth and go straight to my workout, which, by the way, is like the shortest commute of all time now that it’s basically just my Zoom workouts.”

See the recent photos we have of Karlie stepping out in New York City.