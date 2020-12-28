Lana Del Rey Reveals How She Fractured Her Arm

Lana Del Rey fractured her arm and is revealing how she did it.

“When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater,” the 35-year-old singer announced on her Instagram account. “I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert.”

She added, “Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.”

Lana was photographed with her arm sling grabbing food at Il Tramezzino in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 27). Check out the photos in the gallery of this post…