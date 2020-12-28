Top Stories
Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Mon, 28 December 2020 at 10:57 am

Lana Del Rey Reveals How She Fractured Her Arm

Lana Del Rey Reveals How She Fractured Her Arm

Lana Del Rey fractured her arm and is revealing how she did it.

“When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater,” the 35-year-old singer announced on her Instagram account. “I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert.”

She added, “Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts.”

If you missed it, earlier this month, it was reported that Lana recently got engaged! Get the scoop on her fiance here!

Lana was photographed with her arm sling grabbing food at Il Tramezzino in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 27). Check out the photos in the gallery of this post…
Just Jared on Facebook
lana del rey fractured arm 01
lana del rey fractured arm 02
lana del rey fractured arm 03
lana del rey fractured arm 04
lana del rey fractured arm 05

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr