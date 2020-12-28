Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving Almost 2 Months

Lori Loughlin has been officially released from prison in Dublin, California on Monday (December 28), early in the morning, People reports.

The 56-year-old actress plead guilty back in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for her role in the college admissions scandal. Her husband, Massimo Giannulli, also plead guilty for his role in the crimes. Massimo is still in prison.

Lori reported to prison in late October to begin her sentence. As part of her punishment, she also has to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service.

Lori and Massimo‘s daughter, Olivia Jade, finally broke her silence on the college admissions scandal and the role she played in it all.