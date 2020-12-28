Malik Beasley's Ex Montana Yao Shuts Down Larsa Pippen's Claim: 'Receipts Don't Lie'

NBA player Malik Beasley‘s estranged wife Montana Yao is shutting down Larsa Pippen on Twitter.

If you missed it, Larsa, 46, and Malik, 24, who is still married, were photographed holding hands in Miami, Fla last month. Malik‘s wife Montana Yao was reportedly “blindsided” by the photos of her husband and Larsa together, TMZ reports.

This weekend, Larsa took to Twitter to clarify her version of the story.

“Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact,” Larsa tweeted.

Well, Montana saw the tweet and was having none of it.

Click inside to see how Montana Yao responded to Larsa Pippen’s tweet about her relationship with Malik Beasley…

“This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already,” Montana responded.

