Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Mon, 28 December 2020 at 9:12 pm

Michael B. Jordan Will Direct Third 'Creed' Movie, Co-Star Tessa Thompson Says

Michael B. Jordan Will Direct Third 'Creed' Movie, Co-Star Tessa Thompson Says

Michael B. Jordan will be making his directorial debut with the upcoming third Creed movie!

The 33-year-old actor’s co-star Tessa Thompson confirmed the news while talking to MTV News about her new Amazon movie Sylvie’s Love.

Tessa was asked about Michael‘s new status as People’s Sexiest Man Alive. She said, “I haven’t talked to him about it because I’m gonna pretend it hasn’t happened. We’re gonna make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need the sexiest man alive to…you know what I mean, I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle.”

Tessa then confirmed Michael will direct the next Creed movie.

“He is directing the next Creed. It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we’re not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be – I don’t know if he will still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months,” she said.

The first Creed was released in 2015 and grossed $173 million worldwide. The second movie was released in 2018 and grossed $214 million worldwide.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Creed, Michael B Jordan, Movies, Tessa Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr