Monique Samuels Says She's Not Returning for 'Real Housewives of Potmac' Season Six

Monique Samuels says she’s done with Real Housewives of Potmac.

After the latest episode of the season five reunion aired on Sunday (December 27), the 37-year-old cast member took to her Instagram Live to announce that she is not returning to the show for season six.

“It was a crazy ride, it’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Monique said. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love yall, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

Monique explained that she’s leaving the show for her family, saying that she doesn’t want her kids to grow up and see the rumors that are said about her on the show.

“I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV,” Monique continued. “Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype. I was working overtime to check myself because that’s the opposite of what I want to display. I’m always going to be a great example or a role model for my kids and you have to know when enough is enough.”

Monique joined RHOP in 2017 for season two.

Real Housewives of Potmac still includes Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Wendy Osefo.