Mon, 28 December 2020 at 11:39 pm

Netflix's Co-CEOs' Salaries for 2021 Revealed... And They're Insanely Large

Netflix's Co-CEOs' Salaries for 2021 Revealed... And They're Insanely Large

Netflix currently has two CEOs and the company just disclosed the salaries that the two men will be getting for 2021.

Reed Hastings has been the CEO of the company ever since he co-founded it in 1997 and Ted Sarandos became a co-CEO in 2020 after serving as the chief content officer for years.

Both of the execs’ paydays will be comprised of lots of stock options, though their amounts are much different.

Click inside to find out how much they will make in 2021…

THR reports that both Hastings and Sarandos will earn $34,650,000 each next year, which remains unchanged from their 2020 salaries.

Hastings will be receiving $650,000 in base salary and another $34 million in stock options. Sarandos will get $20 million in base salary and $14.65 million in stock options.

The company’s CFO Spencer Neumann will make $11.5 million, chief product officer Greg Peters will make $18.9 million, and chief legal officer David Hyman will earn $9.45 million.

Check out the 20 biggest movie star paydays of all time!
