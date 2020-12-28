Top Stories
Mon, 28 December 2020 at 5:55 pm

NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Speaks Out After Being Released By Washington Football Team

NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Speaks Out After Being Released By Washington Football Team

After weeks of controversy, Dwayne Haskins has been cut from the Washington Football Team.

The 23-year-old NFL quarterback has been fined $40,000 for past violations of the sports league’s coronavirus protocols to keep players and staff safe.

Haskins was disciplined first after he invited a friend to his team’s hotel before a game and against last week after he was spotted at a nightclub without a face mask.

Coach Ron Rivera said, “This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him. I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Click inside to see what Dwayne Haskins said in his statement…

Dwayne also released a statement after being released by the team.

“I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience,” he tweeted on his now-private account.

