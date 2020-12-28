Top Stories
Mon, 28 December 2020 at 10:51 pm

Pedro Pascal Reacts to Fan Defending 'Wonder Woman 1984' Against Negative Reviews

Pedro Pascal Reacts to Fan Defending 'Wonder Woman 1984' Against Negative Reviews

A fan defended Wonder Woman 1984 against all of the negative chatter that has been spreading around online and star Pedro Pascal noticed the tweet!

Adam J. Yeend wrote in his post, “I think it’s sad in 2020 that viewers will label a heartfelt homage to past filmmaking as ‘cheesy,’ or that a story that suggests truth and love are something to aspire to as being laughable, or that a film highlighting our own narcissism, megalomania and continual desire for ‘the next best thing’ is labeled as ‘preachy.’ No, not everyone has to like a film but the comments I’m seeing on Twitter and Facebook are a red flag to the state of the world and the human mindset.”

You can read the full post in the embedded tweet below.

Pedro saw the tweet and responded, “This is amazing.”

While the film had initial Rotten Tomatoes score of an 86% fresh with days leading up to its premiere, the score has fallen to a 63% when more reviews were added after the release. The audience score currently is sitting at a 72% while the IMDb fan score is a 5.7 out of 10.
pedro pascal reacts to fan defending wonder woman 1984 01.
pedro pascal reacts to fan defending wonder woman 1984 02.
pedro pascal reacts to fan defending wonder woman 1984 03.

Photos: Warner Bros.
