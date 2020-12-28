Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Mon, 28 December 2020 at 10:10 pm

Pregnant Katharine McPhee & David Foster Hold Hands in New Photos from Their Pre-Christmas Shopping!

Pregnant Katharine McPhee & David Foster Hold Hands in New Photos from Their Pre-Christmas Shopping!

Katharine McPhee holds hands with husband David Foster while doing some pre-Christmas shopping in these newly released photos from last week.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress and the 71-year-old music producer were spotted visiting the John Varvatos store on Melrose while finishing up their Christmas shopping.

That same day, Kat was spotted visiting a jewelry store in Beverly Hills to make a purchase.

In a recent Instagram post, Kat debuted her baby bump on social media for the first time!

Katharine recently wrapped up work on the first season of the upcoming Netflix series Country Comfort, which began filming before the pandemic and had to wrap up production recently.

Looking for something to watch over the holidays? You can watch every episode of Kat‘s beloved series Smash right now with your subscription to Amazon Prime.

FYI: Kat is wearing a Seraphine dress.

40+ pictures inside of Katharine McPhee and David Foster shopping…

Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 01
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 02
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 03
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 04
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 05
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 06
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 07
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 08
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 09
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 10
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 11
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 12
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 13
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 14
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 15
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 16
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 17
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 18
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 19
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 20
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 21
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 22
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 23
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 24
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 25
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 26
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 27
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 28
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 29
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 30
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 31
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 32
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 33
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 34
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 35
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 36
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 37
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 38
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 39
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 40
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 41
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 42
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 43
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 44
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 45
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 46
katharine mcphee david foster shopping 47

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr