Pregnant Katharine McPhee & David Foster Hold Hands in New Photos from Their Pre-Christmas Shopping!

Katharine McPhee holds hands with husband David Foster while doing some pre-Christmas shopping in these newly released photos from last week.

The 36-year-old pregnant actress and the 71-year-old music producer were spotted visiting the John Varvatos store on Melrose while finishing up their Christmas shopping.

That same day, Kat was spotted visiting a jewelry store in Beverly Hills to make a purchase.

In a recent Instagram post, Kat debuted her baby bump on social media for the first time!

Katharine recently wrapped up work on the first season of the upcoming Netflix series Country Comfort, which began filming before the pandemic and had to wrap up production recently.

Looking for something to watch over the holidays? You can watch every episode of Kat‘s beloved series Smash right now with your subscription to Amazon Prime.

FYI: Kat is wearing a Seraphine dress.

40+ pictures inside of Katharine McPhee and David Foster shopping…