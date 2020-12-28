Prince Harry Receives An Apology From 'Mail on Sunday' for What They Falsely Wrote About Him

Mail on Sunday has issued an apology and a retraction to Prince Harry.

In October, the publication published an article that suggested Prince Harry no longer stays in touch with the Royal Marines after his decision to leave his royal life behind. The Duke of Sussex then sued the publication, and they have now issued the following retraction.

“An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff,” the retraction stated.

“We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it. We apologize to Prince Harry and have made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation,” the retraction concluded.

