Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized for COVID-19

D’Andra Simmons, who has starred on the Real Housewives of Dallas for years, has unfortunately been in the hospital for Coronavirus.

Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ and said she has been in the COVID-19 warn at UT Southwestern Hospital. They added that her “oxygen levels have been borderline, and she’s starting Remdesivir.” Remdesivir is one of the drugs used by Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with the virus. He fully recovered.

It’s unclear when D’Andra was taken to the hospital, but she posted on social media just two days ago for her Christmas celebration, seemingly at home.

A few other Housewives had been previously diagnosed with Coronavirus, but as far as we know, none have ever spent time in the hospital. Andy Cohen also battled the virus back in March.

We’re wishing D’Andra well and hope she makes a quick recovery.