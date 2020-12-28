Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Mon, 28 December 2020 at 4:13 pm

Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized for COVID-19

Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized for COVID-19

D’Andra Simmons, who has starred on the Real Housewives of Dallas for years, has unfortunately been in the hospital for Coronavirus.

Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ and said she has been in the COVID-19 warn at UT Southwestern Hospital. They added that her “oxygen levels have been borderline, and she’s starting Remdesivir.” Remdesivir is one of the drugs used by Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with the virus. He fully recovered.

It’s unclear when D’Andra was taken to the hospital, but she posted on social media just two days ago for her Christmas celebration, seemingly at home.

A few other Housewives had been previously diagnosed with Coronavirus, but as far as we know, none have ever spent time in the hospital. Andy Cohen also battled the virus back in March.

We’re wishing D’Andra well and hope she makes a quick recovery.
Just Jared on Facebook
dandra simmons photos 01
dandra simmons photos 02
dandra simmons photos 03
dandra simmons photos 04
dandra simmons photos 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Coronavirus, DAndra Simmons, Real Housewives of Dallas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr