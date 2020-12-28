Rebel Wilson Goes Shopping in L.A. After Vacation in Aspen

Rebel Wilson is back home after her winter getaway!

The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress stepped out to do some grocery shopping on Sunday afternoon (December 27) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson

Rebel kept things sporty in a black hoodie, black leggings, and black baseball hat while staying safe in a face mask as she ran a few errands.

Rebel recently returned home to L.A. after spending several days on a ski vacation with boyfriend Jacob Busch and friends in Aspen.

The other day, Rebel took to Instagram to announce a social media break until 2021.

“Okay signing off for 2020! I like these two pictures cause together they represent the UPHILL JOURNEY I’ve been on this year with my YEAR OF HEALTH mission,” Rebel wrote. “Guys, now I gotta think: 🤔 what will my goal/s be for 2021?? Thanks for following my adventures this year and to all the people who made 2020 so special! What are your goals for next year? Believe in yourself, work hard, you can do it! Lots of love, Rebs 🥰💙💚💛🧡❤️”