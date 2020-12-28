RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals the Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Name Checks the Kardashians in Her Post

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney is revealing the plastic surgery she had done.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find the time to recover from all their work,” the 38-year-old reality star posted on her Instagram, name checking the Kardashian family.

She continued, “The other thing is…I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls. Also since everyone will ask they were done by @mamanplasticsurgery 🍈🍈 #ChristmasBoobs #merrytitmas PS. If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me.”

One of the Kardashians in particular has spoken out about the work she had done.

