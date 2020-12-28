Top Stories
Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Mon, 28 December 2020 at 1:52 pm

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

John Legend slides down a giant inflatable slide off of the side of a yacht while on his vacation with Chrissy Teigen and their family on Monday (December 28) in St. Barts.

The 42-year-old singer went shirtless and he splashed into the water. He also enjoyed a jet ski ride with his kids that same day. Check out all of the photos of the couple in the gallery of this post.

If you missed it, Chrissy just revealed her 2021 New Year’s resolution and it will definitely impact the way you might interact with her on social media.

Check out all the photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoying their yacht day during their end of year vacation in St. Barts…
Just Jared on Facebook
soleil moon frye divorce 01
soleil moon frye divorce 02
soleil moon frye divorce 03
soleil moon frye divorce 04
soleil moon frye divorce 05
soleil moon frye divorce 06
soleil moon frye divorce 07
soleil moon frye divorce 08
soleil moon frye divorce 09
soleil moon frye divorce 10
soleil moon frye divorce 11
soleil moon frye divorce 12
soleil moon frye divorce 13
soleil moon frye divorce 14
soleil moon frye divorce 15
soleil moon frye divorce 16
soleil moon frye divorce 17
soleil moon frye divorce 18
soleil moon frye divorce 19
soleil moon frye divorce 20
soleil moon frye divorce 21

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr