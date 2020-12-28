Top Stories
Soleil Moon Frye & Jason Goldberg Split After 22 Years of Marriage

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are separating after 22 years of marriage.

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year,” the 44-year-old Punky Brewster star’s rep told People. “Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The couple got married in 1998 and have four kids: daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 15, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 12, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4. The couple renewed their vows in 2008.

Over the weekend, Soleil posted about her Christmas, writing, “Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis “It is one day closer to Christmas” Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020 . Xx “
