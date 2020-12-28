Warner Bros. Reveals Plans for Lots of Upcoming DC Comics Movies & TV Shows!

A new report is revealing all of the exciting movies and TV shows that Warner Bros. is preparing for the DC Comics Extended Universe.

DC Films president Walter Hamada spoke to the New York Times for a feature this weekend in which the plans were unveiled.

The report says that starts in 2022, fans can expect up to four DC movies to be released in theaters every year and two additional DC movies will be released annually on HBO Max.

“The most expensive DC movies are designed for release in theaters,” the report said. Movies “focused on riskier characters like Batgirl and Static Shock” will arrive exclusively on the streaming service.

DC Films is also working on developing TV series that will run on HBO Max and be connected to the big-screen movies. Hamada said, “With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’”

The Suicide Squad – August 6, 2021

The Batman - March 4, 2022

The Flash – November 4, 2022

Aquaman 2 – December 16, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – June 2, 2023

Black Adam – TBA