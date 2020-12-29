Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Digs Up Kim Kardashian's November 2017 Quote &amp; She's Not Happy About It!

Khloe Kardashian Digs Up Kim Kardashian's November 2017 Quote & She's Not Happy About It!

Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After Posting This Photo - See It Here

Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After Posting This Photo - See It Here

Tue, 29 December 2020 at 10:33 am

A Big Change Has Been Made to Hilaria Baldwin's Official Bio

A Big Change Has Been Made to Hilaria Baldwin's Official Bio

A big change has been made to Hilaria Baldwin‘s official bio on her agency’s webpage dedicated to her work.

Previously, the 36-year-old’s bio read, “Baldwin was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.” Now, this line has been completely scrubbed from CAA’s website. Many pointed to this line in her bio as part of a bigger “grift” to make it appear as if she has ties to the European country.

If you don’t know, Hilaria has been involved in a ton of controversy surrounding her heritage and an apparent fake accent.

It has been discovered that Hilaria was born in Boston, Massachusetts as “Hillary Hayward-Thomas,” but many are pointing to interviews where she apparently claimed to be from Spain. There are also numerous videos of her speaking with a Spanish accent, while there are other videos where she seems to have no Spanish accent. There’s a now infamous video involving her confusion over the word “cucumber” that has also been addressed.

Find out what her husband Alec Baldwin had to say about the controversy in a lengthy statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr