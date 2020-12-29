A big change has been made to Hilaria Baldwin‘s official bio on her agency’s webpage dedicated to her work.

Previously, the 36-year-old’s bio read, “Baldwin was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.” Now, this line has been completely scrubbed from CAA’s website. Many pointed to this line in her bio as part of a bigger “grift” to make it appear as if she has ties to the European country.

If you don’t know, Hilaria has been involved in a ton of controversy surrounding her heritage and an apparent fake accent.

It has been discovered that Hilaria was born in Boston, Massachusetts as “Hillary Hayward-Thomas,” but many are pointing to interviews where she apparently claimed to be from Spain. There are also numerous videos of her speaking with a Spanish accent, while there are other videos where she seems to have no Spanish accent. There’s a now infamous video involving her confusion over the word “cucumber” that has also been addressed.

