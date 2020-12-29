Adam Levine Throws Some Shade at Blake Shelton & 'The Voice' During Instagram Q&A

Adam Levine did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Monday (December 28) and he threw some shade at The Voice and his former co-star Blake Shelton.

The 41-year-old singer left the show after the 16th season, which aired in early 2019. Him and Blake always had a friendly rivalry and some of the comments he made in the Q&A could just be a continuation of that.

“Did you miss Blake on The Voice last season?” one fan asked. Adam responded, “Blake who?”

Someone else said, “Come back to The Voice?” Adam replied, “No thank you?”

Someone asked, “Which of Blake‘s album is your favorite?” Adam responded, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

A fan asked, “How did it feel to be the Sexiest Man Alive back in those days?” Adam answered, “Totally silly, but flattering.” Another fan then asked, “Do you think Blake also being the Sexiest Man Alive was a People‘s downgrade.” He responded with the “100″ emoji.

