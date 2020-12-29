Top Stories
Tue, 29 December 2020 at 8:45 am

Amy Schumer & Husband Chris Fischer Look So Happy During Their Beach Day

Amy Schumer & Husband Chris Fischer Look So Happy During Their Beach Day

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer look so happy together while enjoying a day in the ocean!

The 39-year-old comedian and 40-year-old chef are currently vacationing in St Barts for the Christmas and New Year holiday. They also enjoyed some fun in the sun with their son Gene, 19 months, (not pictured).

If you don’t know, Amy has been directly involved in the recent Hilaria Baldwin controversy.

It all started a several days ago, when Hilaria, 36, shared a picture of herself in lingerie three months after welcoming her fifth child.

Amy, 39, then jokingly reposted the photo of Hilaria, pretending it was of herself.

However, shortly after reposting the photo, Amy took down her post after it sparked a debate about body shaming online. She also apologized to Hilaria, who understood that it was all a joke.

If you didn’t know, Hilaria has been the center of a new controversy on social media, after people started questioning her Spanish accent and heritage. This weekend, however, Amy got back in on the joke and posted (and then deleted) another dig.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Shirtless

