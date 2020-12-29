Anwar Hadid Clarifies That He's Not Anti-Vaxx After Saying He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Anwar Hadid was labeled an anti-vaxxer after some comments he made over the weekend about the COVID-19 vaccine made it appear that way.

The 21-year-old model, and younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, originally said he would “absolutely not” get the Coronavirus vaccine. He added, “I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative side effects. Either i just dont get it or i get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally. Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think.”

On Monday (December 29), Anwar released a now-deleted statement saying, “I’m not ‘anti-vaxx.” He added, “I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative side effects.”

He continued, “As someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways I can protect myself and others. never meant to offend with my words.” You can see his full statement on TMZ.

Several celebrities have already received the Coronavirus vaccine.

If you don’t know, Anwar (and his sister Bella) were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012.