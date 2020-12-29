Beyonce Gave Her Close Friends This Cheeky Gift for Christmas!

Beyonce is always so giving!

The 39-year-old Lemonade superstar gifted a custom present to close friends and family this Christmas: a diamond necklace. But not just any necklace!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

To acknowledge all of the challenges of 2020, the diamond “2020″ pendant necklace was designed as a raised middle finger.

“@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. ‘🖕2020′ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one,” her cousin Angie Beyince said on Instagram.

“When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world 🌎 🙏 #nye #beyonce,” she continued.

She’s also giving in another huge way this holiday season. Find out how…