Boston Dynamics Dancing Robots Go Viral on Social Media - See the Reactions!

Boston Dynamics is once again displaying the powerful performance of their robots – and getting social media talking.

The company, whose mission is to build “the most advanced robots on Earth, with remarkable mobility, agility, dexterity and speed,” debuted a video called “Do You Love Me?” on Tuesday (December 29).

In the video, their crew of robots get together to dance, provoking both joy and fear from the masses and racking up well over a half million views in a matter of hours on YouTube and on Twitter.

“Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics,” the company wrote on YouTube.

One star recently went viral on Twitter – and it’s because of his hair. Find out what happened!

Check out some reactions inside…

Boston Dynamics has released yet another video of its robots dancing that is equal parts impressive, creepy, and cringe https://t.co/RF5mQQhC0m pic.twitter.com/h9hDiEJK8X — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) December 29, 2020

It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating. Looking forward to seeing more nontrivial Machine Learning on these robots. Credit: Boston Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/wnB2i9qhdQ — Reza Zadeh (@Reza_Zadeh) December 29, 2020

Imagine a Boston Dynamics Terminator no-scoping you and then doing the mashed potato on what's left of your face My ghost would throw itself off a bridge https://t.co/tD724XbaJs — Q. Anthony (ɔpɛ asem) (@andraydomise) December 29, 2020