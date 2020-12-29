Top Stories
Boston Dynamics Dancing Robots Go Viral on Social Media - See the Reactions!

Boston Dynamics is once again displaying the powerful performance of their robots – and getting social media talking.

The company, whose mission is to build “the most advanced robots on Earth, with remarkable mobility, agility, dexterity and speed,” debuted a video called “Do You Love Me?” on Tuesday (December 29).

In the video, their crew of robots get together to dance, provoking both joy and fear from the masses and racking up well over a half million views in a matter of hours on YouTube and on Twitter.

“Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics,” the company wrote on YouTube.

Check out some reactions inside…
