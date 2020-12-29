British YouTube Star Grace Victory Is In Medically Induced Coma Due to Coronavirus, One Day After Giving Birth

British YouTube star Grace Victory is in a medically induced coma due to Coronavirus, just days after giving birth to her son.

The 30-year-old YouTube blogger’s family posted a message on her Instagram page, writing, “As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he’s incredible. We Love him so much.”

The post continued, “Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on. Which meant they had [to] deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy.”

Grace’s Instagram page indicates she was due in February 2021.

“She’s currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers,” the note continued. “We love her so much and we know she’ll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her.”

We are sending Grace and her family all the best and hope for her quick recovery.