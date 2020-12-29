Chris Pratt's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Co-Star Pom Klementieff Trolls Him Over Best-Worst Chris Debate

Chris Pratt‘s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Pom Klementieff added her two cents to the ongoing Best Hollywood Chris debate!

In case you missed it, a viral tweet comparing Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth launched a heated debate about which Chris was the best and which was the worst. Many Twitter users labelled Chris Pratt the worst because they assumed he was a Republican.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt

Pom, who plays Mantis in the second Guardians film along with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, playfully referenced the debate in an Instagram posted Monday (December 28).

She congratulated Chris (Pratt) for his recent victory in the AGBO Fantasy Football League: “Congrats Chris on winning the superhero fantasy football league! So proud of you. I will re-read my favourite book ever, in your honor. Yay!” Pom is seen holding up a book with Chris Pratt‘s face on it, misleadingly titled “The One and Only Hemsworth”.

Chris was announced the winner of the AGBO Football League on Monday (December 28) by Anthony and Joe Russo. Pom played against Chris in the star-studded event, which also featured fellow MCU actors Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd and Tom Holland competing for charity.

Chris recently commented on his standing in the Best-Worst Chris debate – see what he had to say!