Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Four Weeks Sober

Chrissy Teigen told a fan that she is celebrating four weeks sober.

It started when Chrissy posted the following video on her Instagram account while on vacation in the Caribbean with her family.

The video attracted a lot of comments from fans and Chrissy‘s friends, who love how upbeat she appears in the morning.

One fan in particular commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

Well, Chrissy took the time to respond and actually revealed that she is sober.

So many fans supported her after she revealed this news with comments like “this is wonderful ❤️❤️❤️” and “proud of you!! 😘.”

Congratulations to Chrissy on four weeks of sobriety!

