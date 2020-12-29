'Contagion' Sequel Is in the Works With Director Steven Soderbergh!

Top Stories
Steven Soderbergh is working on the “next iteration” of Contagion!

The director confirmed during an appearance on Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast that a follow-up to the 2011 film is in the works.

“I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion but in a different context. You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired but very different hair colors. So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?’ We have been working on that. We should probably hotfoot it a little bit,” he explained.

Contagion became very popular this year as lockdowns began worldwide due to the pandemic, and the cast even reunited for a virtual PSA. See the cast then and now.
