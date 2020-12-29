Dr. Drew Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Dr. Drew has coronavirus.

The 62-year-old Dr. Drew on Call host confirmed his diagnosis amid the ongoing pandemic in an update on social media on Tuesday (December 29).

“Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positve day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative. #2020 #covid19 #youlive. Drew is home, under survelliance and fever is down. Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will hopefully get well soon,” the update reads, along with a photo of himself recovering in bed.

“After three days of fever and the Zelenko protocol plus steroids, feeling better and getting another test for flu and Covid! Goodtimes. Wishing for Covid since this virus is not fun. Stay well, wear a mask!” he wrote on Twitter a day before, as well as documenting his COVID-19 test.

